Parliament’s ad hoc committee probing the alleged plot to remove the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has said hearing will be held in-camera today.

This is as a result of security concerns as the National Security Minister,Kan Dapaah takes his turn before the committee.

Chairman of the committee, Samuel Atta Akyea added that, interrogation of witnesses will also not be made public today, Wednesday.

The former Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bugri Naabu has also been asked to reappear before the committee on Wednesday, September 13.

This comes after the IGP and the three senior police officers implicated in the leaked tape appeared before the committee on Tuesday.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, on Tuesday categorically denied any involvement in plotting a secret recording with Bugri Naabu.

The leaked tape probe has gained public attention in the last few weeks.