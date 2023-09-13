Adom TV presenter, Cynthia Tima Yeboah, ahead of her 36th birthday has brought joy to the pupils of Nkwantapong D/A primary school and the entire community.

Through her Tima Kumkum Foundation, she organised a charity event to uplift the spirits of the school children and address their pressing needs.

Most of the students needed school uniforms and other materials to make learning conducive.

An empathic Tima was moved by the plight of the pupils and set it as her mission for her 36th birthday to fete the pupils and make a massive donation.

For this special occasion, the foundation solicited donations, including clothes, shoes, water, drinks, and stationary items like books, pens, pencils, and sharpeners from well-wishers and top brands like CHOCO, SLIMNFIT, and Angel Cola.

Tima Kumkum Foundation also provided healthy homemade meals to the pupils to celebrate their ‘our day’ with a sense of joy and renewed hope.

Together with her husband, Tima cut her birthday cake with the pupils before distributing the items.

The chief of the town gave his blessing to the laudable gesture.

This heartfelt gesture by Tima Kumkum Foundation reflects the spirit of giving and community support, making a positive impact on the lives of the pupils and the Nkwantapong community.

The pupils and residents in the community were full of praise for Tima and her foundation and showered them with blessings.

More photos below:

Watch video of the donation below: