The Ashanti Regional Chairman for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has filed nomination to seek re-election.

The forms were filed by his campaign team, led by the Bosomtwe Constituency Chairman of the NPP, Aikens Addai-Poku.

Chairman Wontumi is seeking re-election as Regional Chairman for the third time.

Mr. Aikens expressed hope that, delegates in the region will renew Wontumi’s mandate to lead the party to victory in the 2024 general elections.

In a related development, the former Presiding Member of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Abraham Boadi also known as “Opooman” has also filed to contest the Second Vice Chairman position of the NPP in the region.

