The Bono East Regional Minister, Kwasi Adu Djan, has summoned an emergency regional security meeting to discuss security concerns, following the alleged killing of a 28-year-old trader and footballer at Nkoranza.

Albert Akwasi Donkor was allegedly killed by the police on suspicion of being an armed robber.

The youth of Nkoranza had to call off a protest march to express their displeasure over the killing, as the Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo-Dampare is expected to join the REGSEC in addressing concerns raised by the youth.

Ahead of the emergency meeting, Municipal Chief Executive for Nkoranza South, Daniel Owuradu told Ohemeng Tawiah of our Security desk it is too early to point accusing fingers over the death of the man described as a breadwinner of his family.

Mr. Owuradu who identified the deceased as his former Junior High School (JHS) student appealed to the youth to remain calm.

He assured anyone found culpable in the killing of Albert Donkor would be brought to book.

ALSO READ: