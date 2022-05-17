Italy-based Ghanaian whose name was only given as Gloria has bemoaned the hostilities among Ghanaians abroad.

According to her, Ghanaians abroad act like enemies and barely show concern to one another.



In an interview on SVTV Africa, Gloria indicated that, Ghanaians living in Italy don’t support each other.

She cited how she was warned not to make friends with Ghanaians in Italy if she wants to succeed to buttress her point.



“I’ve been here for almost a decade, and I have seen a lot. I don’t know why we only become enemies after traveling abroad,” she told DJ Nyaami on Daily Hustle Worldwide.

