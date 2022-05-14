The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party, (NPP), Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as ‘Chairman Wontumi’, has spoken about why people look for money.



He made the comment during excerpts of a yet-to-be aired interview with TV show host, Deloris Frimpong Manso, also known as Delay.

She asked Chairman Wontumi why he acquired a Rolls Royce while people languish in abject poverty in wake of Ghana’s socio-economic crisis.

In response, the NPP man said: “Delay are you hungry? As a person capable of building this studio, you should know that money isn’t a problem.



“You said it yourself that you haven’t seen this kind of studio since your 14-year-old career on TV. So, if I can build such a studio for the public, for commercial purposes, why can’t I buy a rolls Royce for myself?”



He continued: “Why do we look for money? We look for money to be happy, we look for money for daily bread and daily expenses, We look for money to look for women”.

