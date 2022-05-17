An Ashanti Regional Chairman hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Odeneho Kwaku Appiah is predicting an 86% victory ahead of the upcoming internal elections.

In a Facebook post to address his supporters, COKA, as he is affectionately called said: “So far, so good, I see 86% victory. Therefore what God has joined together, let man not separate. COKA, I care.”

The former Afigya Kwabre South NPP chairman has thus filed to challenge incumbent, Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly called Chairman Wontumi.

On Monday, 16 May 2022, COKA’s campaign team were at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (ARCC) to officially submit nomination forms to a committee set up to supervise the election.

The team was welcomed by a cheerful crowd of supporters clad in NPP colours.

The forms were received by the Chairman of the Elections Committee, who doubles as the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah.

A member of COKA’s campaign team, Keskine Opoku rallied delegates to vote massively for the man he described as a “dynamic” leader.

He was very optimistic that COKA will win the Ashanti Regional chairmanship race scheduled for May 27 and May 29, 2022.

Mr. Opoku called on the NPP fraternity to avoid strife and acrimony ahead of the primaries.

“Our aspiring candidate is a unifier and so we expect all his supporters and the NPP family to avoid any act that will divide the party,” he said.