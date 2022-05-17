Mother of a bride could not stand the heat when her daughter locked lips with her groom.

The couple, paying heed to the usual “you may kiss your bride”, enjoyed the moment while the MC energised them to intensify their passion.

However, the mother of the bride who felt uncomfortable by their public display of affection mounted the stage to interrupt them.

She could be heard saying “it’s enough”, before pushing her baby girl off her husband.

Her action attracted laughter from the guests who teased her to let the couple be.

