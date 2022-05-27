In a shocking twist, actor Banky W dramatically lost his very first election to represent his PDP party as its Representatives candidate in the upcoming 2023 elections.

This is hours after he was declared winner and a victory chant was roared in his favour.

Banky W is contesting for the Eti-Osa Federal Constituency seat and the music star polled 28 votes to beat his closest opponent who scored three votes.

A total of 140 aspirants vied for PDP tickets for the 40 seats in the Lagos State House of Assembly, while 85 aspirants sought the state’s 24 House of Representatives seats.

However, a party member minutes ago tweeted “PDP is cursed. Banky W didn’t get the ticket according to their latest evil scheme, all they care about is dollars…Kai, I’m sincerely tired of this country. We are in serious mess. The generation of our children are in trouble.”

Although details of the move are still sketchy as at the time of this report but this has come as a shock to many Nigerians, especially the youth.

Reacting to this, actor Yul Edochie wrote “My brother, politics in Nigeria is all about money. 90% of the political parties are set up to make money. They don’t care about state of the country. That’s why APC sold form for 100m. When I ran for Governor in 2017 my party people nearly fought me cos I wasn’t sharing money.”

Davido has also reacted to the development with a short message, “I trust my fans”.