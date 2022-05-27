Fire has gutted the Bibiani Anglican Junior High School(JHS) in the Western Region.

The inferno affected five classrooms including the teachers’ staff common room.

The fire started after the close of school on Thursday, 26 May 2022.

All the certificates of past students of the school were also destroyed in the inferno.

The headmaster, Arthur Nyame, suspects the inferno was caused by the interruption of the power supply on the morning of the incident.

He said he turned off all gadgets before the school closed, only to be notified around 4:pm that the school was on fire.