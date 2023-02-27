The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the Overlord of the Kusaug Traditional Area, Naba Abugrago Azoka II, have renewed their commitment to amicably resolve the security situation at Bawku.

At a meeting at the Jubilee House last Friday, President Akufo-Addo said ensuring peace at Bawku remained a priority of the government.

Hence, the relevant authorities would continue to work closely with the Kusaug Traditional Authority towards achieving that objective, he added.

The President further reiterated assurances that any development likely to undermine the peace and security of the area would be swiftly dealt with in accordance with the laws of the State.

President Akufo-Addo expressed appreciation to the Bawku Naba for the leadership shown in the prevailing impasse and assured him of the government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring lasting peace to the Bawku enclave.

Context

The meeting comes on the back of heightened tensions in the Bawku municipality following the recent enskinment of one Seidu Abagri at Nalerigu on February 15, this year as rival Chief of Bawku.

Government has, however, via a statement issued by the Ministry of Information on February 15, 2023, condemned the action.

The Bawku area has featured prominently in security discourse in recent times due to violent clashes that have ensued between Mamprusi and Kusasi youth, resulting in the death of some residents and the destruction of property.

The security community has taken the issues in the Bawku area in the Upper East Region seriously due to the likelihood of the area being exploited by terrorist elements in neighbouring Burkina Faso to launch attacks in the country.

I stand for peace

The Bawku Naba stressed his commitment to exploiting pacific dispute resolution avenues towards restoring lasting peace to Bawku.

Pacific methods for dispute resolution include negotiation, inquiry, mediation, conciliation, arbitration and judicial settlement.

Abugrago Azoka also commended the government and the various security services for their swift intervention as well as ongoing efforts to maintain calm in the area.