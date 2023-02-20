Armed soldiers deployed to Nalerigu to arrest a purportedly enskinned Bawku Naba and the Overlord of Mamprugu clashed with the town’s youth at midnight.

The attempt by the soldiers followed a warrant issued by a High Court in Bolgatanga for the arrest of the two traditional leaders for their involvement in the enskinment of a new chief on Wednesday.

In a press release issued by the Information Ministry on February 15, the government said the act is a national security violation.

“The Government condemns developments in Nalerigu today February 15, 2023, concerning the purported enskinment of a new Bawku Naba as illegal and a threat to National Security,” excerpt of the statement signed by Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said.

The statement continued that “Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II is the Bawku Naba, duly gazetted and a member of the National and Upper East Regional Houses of Chiefs.”

It has, therefore, directed the security agencies to arrest and prosecute any other person who holds himself out as a Bawku Naba.

According to JoyNews correspondent, Eliasu Tanko, the military forces upon their arrival on Sunday night, however, could not carry out the arrest as they were met by the angry youth of the town.

The youth had taken over the palaces of the two chiefs, leading to a standoff and subsequent retreat by the soldiers.

But the development led the youth to vandalise the police station in the area and a New Patriotic Party office.