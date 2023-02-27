Armed robbers have broken into the Holy Family Credit Union at Ashtown in Kumasi and made away with an amount of GH¢64,800.

The runaway hoodlums, reportedly, used sharp objects to cut padlocks on the main entrance of the credit union around 5:15am on Sunday.

They then carried away the vault, which contained the colossal amount, being the contributions of customers of the credit union.

No arrest has been made yet, but the police have invited the credit union manager and a 72-year-old watchman of the facility to assist in investigations.

“On Sunday 26/02/23 at 0630 hours, Reverend Father Stephen Adu Poku, Assistant Parish Priest of Holy Family Catholic Church Mission, Ashtown, accompanied by Simon Duffour, the branch manager of Holy Family Credit Union, Ashtown, called at the Manhyia Police Station.

“The former reported that on same day 26/02/23 about 0515 hours, they detected that thieves had broken into the credit union office and made away with the money vault which was attached to the wall at the office together with its contents.

“The vault contained cash of 64,800 Ghana Cedis. No arrest made,” a police document has revealed.

According to the police, they visited the robbery scene after an official complaint was made by officials of the credit union.

The police said they “detected that the suspected thieves used sharp objects to cut off the padlocks on the main entrance and broke and detached the vault from the wall and took same away.”

The report said a “72-year-old watchman at the main Catholic Church nearby claimed there were humming of running engines of big Yutong Granbird buses in the night, and that might have covered the noise from the broken vault.”

“The credit union manager and the watchman have since been invited to assist police investigations,” it stated, adding that the crime scene team have been invited to assist in the investigation.