Multi-instrumentalist of international repute, Kwame Yeboah, is the latest Ghanaian musician to join the Recording Academy of the Grammy Awards.

This comes a few days after Ghanaian gospel musician, MOGMusic also announced his invitation to be part of the Academy.

Other Ghanaian musicians who have been part of the Recording Academy are Rocky Dawuni, Stonebwoy and Wiyaala.

“I am honoured to be a Member of this years @recordingacademy.

“I’ll be joining an amazing team of professional Musicians, Artistes and Creators to serve and to celebrate music in all its creative form.

“Thank you for your support and looking forward to contributing with this new opportunity,” Kwame wrote on his Facebook page.

Kwame Yeboah is Ghanaian musician, guitarist, keyboardist, producer, and recording- engineer.

The owner of the Ohia Beyeya Band has worked with world class artistes such as Stevie Wonder, Shaggy and Ms Dynamite.

In Ghana, he has worked with Kojo Antwi, Becca, Osibisa among others.

