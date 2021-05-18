Four Ghanaian acts, who were nominated for the 2021 edition of the International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA), swept some awards at the event which took place on Sunday, May 16.

The winners are Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, DJ Switch and Kwame Yeboah.

Shatta Wale, who was nominated for two awards, won the Best Virtual Entertainer of the Year award. He beat Agent Sasco, Beenie Man & Bounty Killer (Verzuz), Buju Banton and Capleton to win the award.

Sarkodie also won the Best Virtual Showcase/Concert award for his Black Love Concert held in August at the Independence Square at Osu, in 2020.

He beat Beenie Man vs Bounty (Verzuz Battle), Rebel Salute and Reggae Sumfest to win the award.

The third artiste to grab an award on the night was young disk jockey DJ Switch. She won the Best Young Entertainer award beating three other young talented acts including DJ Whitney, Kailash and Wayne J.

Lastly, Recording engineer, multi-instrumentalist and member of Osibisa, Kwame Yeboah, won ‘Instrumentalist of The Year’ beating Dean Fraser, Kubix, Bongo Herman and Sly & Robbie.

Although Stonebwoy was nominated for the Best African Dancehall Entertainer award, he lost it to Winky D from Zimbabwe. Shatta Wale and Nigeria’s Patoranking were both nominated for this award.