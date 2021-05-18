A 56-year-old mother of six has been murdered by unknown assailants at Huntaado off the Mason road in the Asante Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The incident, according to reports, happened on Monday, May 17, 2021, after she left for the farm.

According to her husband, Akwasi Dami, there was no sign of her after 5:pm which was quite unusual, hence, he gathered some men to go in search of his wife.

Narrating the incident in an interview with Adom News‘ Isaac K. Normanyo, Mr Dami disclosed they arrived at the farm and discovered the lifeless body of his wife Yaa Adubia in a pool of blood.

The body has been deposited at the Asante Bekwai Government Hospital morgue for preservation.

The Police have since commenced investigations into the murder amid calls for security from residents who are now living in fear.