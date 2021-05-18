Ghanaian rapper, who shot to fame after he featured on Daavi Mede Kuku song with colleague rapper Ex-Doe in 1997, Patrick Gogoh, popularly known as Chicago, says the feud got them richer.

In an interview on Asempa FM’s weekend entertainment show dubbed Tête-à-Tête, Chicago, sometimes stylised as Tsikago, said the beef with Ex-Doe got him on many music shows.

Sometimes you have to grab the bull by the horn. If I hadn’t done that, like no one would hear from me… we took advantage of the situation, he told the host Kweku Adu Kumi.

Ex-Doe and Chicago had a beef in the 90’s over the track. The feud started when both artistes claimed full ownership to the song.

Ex-Doe

Ex- Doe released a diss song against Chicago called ‘Maba’ and Chicago also subsequently released a counter diss song, ‘Nipa ye adea Ose Ayeyi’ that also became the talk of the town.

Meanwhile, speaking with Chicago in his latest interview, he recounted playing about five shows in a day due to the buzz that he had garnered then.

Most of the organisers wanted us everywhere. I remember playing five shows in a day one Easter. We were just smart about it.

I even lost my voice; five shows in one day. So imagine the cash we got. If we didn’t look smart, we would have made a folly out of ourselves, he said.

Listen to the song below: