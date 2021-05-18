Ghana coach, C.K. Akonnor, has dismissed reports of interference by the Ghana Football Association [GFA] hierarchy in his player call-ups.

Rumours went rife suggesting that some highly-placed GFA officials influenced call-ups into the senior national team in the recent player call up.

But according to the former Asante Kotoko and Ashgold head trainer, he is his own man and only follows due process to discuss his selection with the Management Committee members of the team.

Coach Akonnor stressed that he takes decisions to invite players fit to play for the Black Stars with the help of his technical team and not as had been reported in the media.

“Yes, I am my own man. I have other technical brains that I consult when inviting players for the team and that is why they form part of the handlers of the side,” Akonnor said.

“I take my own decisions and then discuss the final players with the Management Committee members, but that does not mean there is an interference from them,” he explained.

Akonnor last Wednesday named a 30-man squad for two upcoming international friendlies against Morocco and Cote d’Ivoire next month.

Ghana will first travel to face the Atlas Lions of Morocco in Rabat on June 8, before returning home to host the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire at the Cape Coast Stadium on June 12.