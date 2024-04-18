Highlife musician, Kofi Kinaata says he has no intention to engage any rapper in a lyrical battle, popularly known as rap beef.

According to him, he is a living example to his nieces and nephews thus has to demonstrate that, a career in the arts is a viable and respectable path.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, on Thursday, Kofi Kinaata stated that, there was a pushback from his family when he began pursuing his music career.

But over time, they have accepted it has made a very good impact on his life.

Kofi Kinaata has therefore resolved to ensure his family will not criticise him for keeping bad company.

