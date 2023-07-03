The next Grammy Awards ceremony will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, February 4, 2024, beginning at 5 p.m. PT.

CBS and the Recording Academy announced the date on Thursday morning, sharing that the ceremony would be broadcast on the CBS Television Network, in addition to being available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

The organizations also announced another key date in the upcoming awards season, revealing that this year’s Grammy nominations will be announced on Nov. 10.

Following a board of trustees meeting, the Recording Academy announced its annual updates to its rules and guidelines earlier in June.

The group added three new categories: best African music performance, best alternative jazz album and best pop dance recording.

In a major change, the four top categories — album, song, record of the year and best new artist — were reduced to eight nominees from 10. The move represented a reverse from the abrupt expansion of the field in 2021 from eight to 10 nominees. The Recording Academy also introduced a rule accounting for AI, stating that only human creators are eligible for Grammy awards.

The 65th Grammy Awards last February saw Beyoncé become the most Grammy-awarded artist in history, with four wins for “Renaissance” and the track “Cuff It” pushing her career total to 32.

The top three categories went to three different winners — Harry Styles took home Album of the Year, Lizzo won Record of the Year and Bonnie Raitt won Song of the Year.

