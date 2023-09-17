Ghanaian TV presenter, Cynthia Tima Yeboah popularly known as Tima Kumkum, marked her 36th birthday with a captivating photos that radiated elegance and style.

The philanthropist and entrepreneur celebrated her special day in a memorable fashion, capturing the alluring moment of the celebration.

Her radiant smile and the vibrant hue of her corseted dress made the photos an eye candy.

She was clad in a red corseted dress carefully beautified with beading. Her long wavy hair and simple makeup highlighted her God-given beauty.

In the photos, Tima Kumkum exuded poise, winning the hearts of thousands of fans and followers on social media who left messages of goodwill in her comment section.

Prior to her birthday which fell on Sunday, September 17, Tima feted some pupils of Nkwantapong D/A primary school and the entire community.