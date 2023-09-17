Bournemouth and Chelsea continued their lacklustre starts to the campaign with the first goalless draw of the Premier League season.

The Cherries are yet to win in the league under Andoni Iraola, while Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea have one win to show from their five league games.

Chelsea had the better chances with Nicolas Jackson and Raheem Sterling hitting the woodwork and Levi Colwill having a goal disallowed for offside.

New Blues signing Cole Palmer had a chance to win the game late on but shot straight at Neto.

Bournemouth had opportunities to win too with Dominic Solanke forcing a Robert Sanchez save and heading wide.