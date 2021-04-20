Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has taken to social media to plead for her fans to wish her luck as she undergoes a surgical operation.

In a video making rounds on social media, the actress is seen lying on a stretcher with her husband, Ned Nwoko, beside her.

The actress revealed in the said video that she’s going in for an operation as she urged her fans to pray for her and wish her well.

However, the video is generating mixed reactions as many have chided her for not keeping the information private and off social media.

Find the post below: