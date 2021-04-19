Nine persons suspected to be inmates of a Nigerian prison who recently broke jail have been arrested in Ghana at Ada Foah.

According to the Ada District Police Command which confirmed the arrest, they received information that some Nigerians, believed to be fugitive jailbreakers had been ferried across the Volta River to Ada Foah.

The intel, according to the police, suggests the suspects were preparing to head to Accra.

Police proceeded to the town and at Clinic Junction Lorry Station, Ada Foah, intercepted a Sprinter Bus number ER 1657-14 with nine (9) Nigerian Nationals including a female.

The suspects have been identified as a Emmanuel Obinnah Chiedozie 27, Steve Eyenuku 33, Enebeli Lucky 29, Yommi Usmah 29, Kelli Ekureni 33 Freedom Yusuf 25, Obi Onuora 38, Patrick Chanar 47 and Bless Eyenuku 25.

Items found on them include cash, personal belongings, passports, other ID cards, and local currency.

The Suspects are in custody assisting in the investigation and will be handed over to officials of the Ghana Immigration Service, from Tema for necessary action.