Actress Moesha Boduong has been sharing stories of her past since discovering her spiritual renaissance and newfound love in Jesus Christ.

She has been preaching and embarking on evangelical duties to denounce her past life and encourage young ladies to shun their “slay queen” lifestyles and follow God.

In one of her latest videos, Moesha confessed to selling all her cars including her white Range Rover that she recently acquired.

She also confessed to using illicit drugs such as cocaine and marijuana to battle many things that were affecting her in her past life.

I have sold my cars… I am now using bolt… me looking like this, I am happier than those days that I was using Range Rover… All these girls who want to live my lifestyle, you have been through it and you have seen it’s not easy… some of these girls go and they die.

They used to call me Slay Queen… It wasn’t okay… I battled with a lot… I took weed, crack.. I am sorry Ghana. I am sorry for the girls I introduced to men. May God forgive me for my sins, she wept after she was saved from her suicide attempt.

Meanwhile, some social media fans and celebrities have sympathised with her. Celebs such as Mzbel and Cwesi Oteng say she needs spiritual guidance and care.

According to Mzbel, she has also experienced what Moesha is going through currently, adding that she needs spiritual leaders to take her on.

