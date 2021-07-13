Assistant coach of Asante Kotoko, Johnson Smith, has insisted his side will still fight for the Ghana Premier League title.

After the matchday 33 games played over the weekend, Accra Hearts of Oak were crowned Champions for the 2020/2021 season after their 1-1 draw with Liberty Professionals.

Asante Kotoko meanwhile suffered a 2-1 defeat to Bechem United at the Nana Gyeabour Park.

The defeat confirmed Hearts of Oak as winners of this season’s league with a four-point cushion above their rivals.

However, Johnson Smith insists his side is still in contention to win.

Speaking after his side’s defeat to Bechem United, Smith, who is standing in for Mariano Barreto, who is serving a two-game suspension, said:

“You’re saying we are out of the league but still we are fighting because there is still one match to go so we are not out of the title race now,” he said after the game.

“We are still fighting. We want to finish the final game of the season and see who will eat the sugar on the cake,” he added.

Kotoko sit in second place with 57 points and will not be able to overtake Hearts of Oak even if they lose their last game against WAFA.

Hearts of Oak will take on WAFA at the Red Bull Arena at Sogakope and Asante Kotoko will host Elmina Sharks at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Sunday in the final game of the season.