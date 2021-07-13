A police station built in 2013 at Manso Tontokrom in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region has been abandoned.

The station remains under lock without any attempt to deploy men from the Ghana Police Service to man the area, as residents continue to endure attacks by armed criminals.

Residents say after the authorities constructed the facility eight years ago, they have failed to deploy men there to provide security.

JoyNews’ visit to the area revealed the environs of the police station were turning bushy and the building was gradually losing its beauty.

Residents cannot tell why the station is yet to serve its intended purposes.

According to JoyNews sources, accommodation for personnel could be a challenge for the delay in posting officers to operate in the structure.

Acting Chief of the area, Nana Donkor Francis, however, says a promise to provide accommodation facilities for officers has not changed the decision of the police.

“Yes, we are ready to provide them accommodation,” Nana Donkor Francis tells JoyNews.

The chief is worried things are getting out of control as armed attacks on traders and drivers are on the rise.

According to him, the robbers usually attack Akotokorem, a very deplorable portion of the road without any telecommunication network.

On June 17, 2021, two persons were shot in their legs after they resisted attempts by armed robbers to rob them at Mosikrom.

“I have been in this town for a very long time and the security situation here has been very poor,” a resident told JoyNews.

Due to the continuous security challenge, residents are always on high alert to avoid attacks by criminals.

“We humbly appeal to the government to provide us with security,” the resident added.

Market women are also worried about the situation.

One of them was robbed recently on the Totonkrom-Datano stretch.