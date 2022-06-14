A Police Sergeant, identified as Lotsu Agbeko, aged 36, working with the Form Police Unit (FPU) at Tesano has being involved in an accident.

MyNewsGh.com reports Sergeant Agbeko was driving a Blue Black Toyota Corolla with registration number GC 1069 – 09 driving from Have in the Afadjato South District of the Volta Region.

On reaching a section of the road on Kpeve Mountain, he was involved in an accident and had a fracture on his left hand.

He was rushed to the Peki Government Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

After a search was conducted on his vehicle, the Police allegedly retrieved 84 parcels of compressed dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

Meanwhile, the suspect has been placed under police guard at the hospital.