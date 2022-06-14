Hearts of Oak legend, Bernard Dong Bortey, has said he wished Asante Kotoko playmaker, Fabio Gama was a Ghanaian.

The Brazilian import has been an outstanding player for the Porcupine Warriors following his arrival in the club.

Gama joined the Reds on a two-year deal before the start of the 2020/21 Ghana football season.

According to Bortey, Fabio Gama is a clever footballer and wished he could don the Ghana shirt.

“I have carefully watched Fabio Gama and he is such an intelligent player,” the former Hearts of Oak forward told Kumasi-based Pure FM.

“I have played with players who were better than Fabio Gama but I wish he (Fabio Gama) is a Ghanaian,” he added.

The Ghana Premier League legend continued by pointing out the qualities that make Gama exceptional.

“His ball control and finding spaces in the opposite box is something he does with ease,” he added.

Fabio Gama was in the thick of affairs when Kotoko thumped Elmina Sharks 3-0 to mark their coronation day with a win.

Gama had an exciting game where he did what he does best by creating chances, slick movement, intelligent passing, and good ball carrying.

The playmaker created the opening goal by winning a freekick in a good area for Imoro Ibrahim to perfectly execute it.

Asante Kotoko were officially handed the Ghana Premier League trophy after what was their last home match of the season.