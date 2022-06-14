Kumasi Asante Kotoko received GHC 250,000 as prize money for winning the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors wrapped up the league title for a record-extending 25th time two weeks ago when they drew 1-1 at AshantiGold in an outstanding fixture played in midweek.

On Sunday, 12 June 2022, Prosper Nartey Ogum’s side were crowned at the Baba Yara Stadium in their 3-0 win over Elmina Sharks in their penultimate clash at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

They received a glittering trophy and 40 gold medals for their contingent.

It is the same amount rivals and dethroned champions Hearts of Oak received after their success last term.

The first and second runner-ups will receive GHC 150,000, 40 silver medals, and GHC 80,000, 40 bronze medals respectively.

Asante Kotoko will wrap up their final game of the season with an away game against Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday with kick-off at 15:00GMT.