The Ghana Police Service has admitted that a better approach to tackling the riot at Kumasi Islamic Senior High School could have been employed.

According to the service, a more calculated tactic could have led to a much salient resolution to the chaos and not the development that has been seen in the Ashanti Region on Monday.

On the back of this, some top police officers in the jurisdiction have been interdicted including the Deputy Regional Police Commander, DCOP Kwasi Akomeah-Apraku who has been removed.

He was acting as the Ashanti Regional Police Commander at the time of the chaos.

Two other police officers were been interdicted to allow for investigations to take place.

Tonight, the preliminary report has been released. The statement signed by Police Director of Public Affairs, Grace Ansah-Akrofi explained that “even though nobody was hit by a bullet, the Police handling of the incident was poor and fell short of our standard operating procedure on crowd control.”

Aside from the Deputy Regional Commander’s removal, the two other officers who were interdicted to make way for a thorough investigation comprise the Regional Operations Officer, ACP George Ankccnah and Suame Divisional Police Commander, ACP Alex Cudjoe Acquah.

Additionally, the press release intimated that the issue has been taken up by the Police Professional Standards Bureau as they have commenced a full-scale investigation into the conduct of the officers who were responsible for the Police response.

Below is the full statement:

Regional Director of the National Ambulance Service, Sommit Duut, said all the victims were responding to treatment.