Footage that gives a visual account of Police officers firing tear gas into protesting students of the Islamic Senior High School (SHS) has surfaced online.

The video captured terrifying moments a group of policemen trooped into the school compound to disperse the students.

The students of the Abrepo-based school mounted roadblocks which resulted in vehicular traffic on the Abrepo Junction-Barekese road.

Their action was to protest frequent crashes of pedestrians, including their colleagues and teachers on the stretch.

In the video, the police who were called to the scene to maintain calm and order were captured firing shots in the air amidst the discharge of tear gas.

