There is uneasy calm at the Islamic Senior High School (SHS) at Abrepo, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region after the police allegedly opened up tear gas during a protest.

Reports indicate Monday’s protest was to register their displeasure with rampant knockdowns of their colleagues on the stretch following the construction of the road.

At least 10 students since the beginning of the year they bemoaned have been knocked down while a teacher suffered same fate last Friday.

The students are said to have blocked the road in front of their school with the police called in to clear the roadblock and disperse the protesting crowd.

Some of the students who were traumatised by the scene reportedly collapsed with over 20 of them rushed to the hospital.

Academic activities have come to a halt following the incident while efforts are currently underway by school authorities to restore calm.

Personnel of the Ghana Ambulance Service are currently at the scene to help convey the students.

Though the leaders of the demonstrators are not immediately known, the police have picked up some teachers, stating they were not duly informed about the march.