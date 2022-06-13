There is heavy security presence at the Islamic Senior High School (SHS) as some parents have trooped there to withdraw their children following reports of a shooting incident.

Classroom activities have come to a halt as the parents are agitating to send their wards home.

Over 20 students of the Abrepo-based school in the Ashanti Region have been hospitalised after police allegedly fired shots to disperse them during a protest on Monday morning.

The students reportedly mounted roadblocks in front of the school which is along Abrepo Junction-Barekese main road to express their displeasure with frequent knock downs.

The roadblocks led to vehicular and human traffic on that stretch for more than an hour before the Police were called in to clear the road.

But the police presence led to clashes which left some students injured while others were also traumatised and unconscious.

Efforts are underway to restore calm in the school with security presence intensified.

