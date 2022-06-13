A level 300 Marketing student of the Cape Coast technical University, Nana Ama Essumaba Clarke, who was brutally murdered, has been laid to rest.

The mutilated body of Nana Ama was discovered by the roadside at OLA Estate near the OLA College of Education in Cape Coast.

She was 23.

Barely a month after she was killed, the victim has been laid to rest in a closed-casket ceremony in Takoradi which took place over the weekend.

No eye was dry when her body was being brought to the church at the Christian Restoration Ministry International.

Clad in black and white attire, her family and sympathisers took turns to pay their last respects.

She was later buried at Ketan cemetery in Sekondi.

The funeral comes at the back of a two-hour candlelight vigil organised by students of CCTU in memory of their late colleague

Meanwhile, investigation is still ongoing on the matter and the boyfriend of the deceased, Nicholas Ato Bronk Taylor, is being treated as a suspect.





