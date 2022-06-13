President Akufo-Addo has reopened the renovated National Museum Gallery situated at Adabraka, Accra.

The Museum, which was opened in 1957 to commemorate Ghana’s independence, was closed in 2015 due to lack of maintenance and deterioration.

President Akufo-Addo in a Facebook post on Friday, June 10, announced the refurbishment of the Museum with additional exhibits and artefacts.

“The Museum has now been fully rehabilitated and restored to its original state with the inclusion of additional exhibits and artifacts. Its inner roads have also been asphalted, the first time ever since its establishment,” the Facebook post read.

The refurbished Museum now has seven of the vehicles used by former Heads of State, including three E-450 Mercedes Benz vehicles, two Nissan Patrols, a limousine and a Toyota Land Cruiser to enrich the experience of visitors.



The President said the restoration of the Museum to its former glory forms part of his government’s vision to create more vibrant tourism for the country.

“The efforts put in to restore this Museum are part of a comprehensive vision of my government to help create a more vibrant cultural industry sector.

“Tourism, arts and culture are effective tools for economic transformation, and we, in Ghana, can benefit from this because we possess a significant number of heritage resource,” the President said.