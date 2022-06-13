A stronger collaboration between the private and public sector institutions has the potential to transform Tema into one of the leading smart cities in the world, Dr Prince Kofi Kludjeson has said.

Positioned as the leading harbour city in Ghana, Tema is home to some of the biggest industries and factories one can find around.

Speaking at the forum on the theme, ‘The new global economy and technological education’, former president of the Association of Ghana Industries, Dr Prince Kofi Kludjeson noted that over the years, there’s been an attempt to transform Tema into a smart city but with the passage of time that vision has not been realized due to the constant changing of Chief Executive Officers of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly.

With various slogans like ‘restoration agenda’, and ‘Make Tema Shine Again’ among others, nothing much has been realized in that regard

However, Dr Prince Kofi Kludjeson, President of Celltel Networks Limited who is also the Chief Technical Advisor for the Center for Greater Impact Africa says with the proper mechanisms put in place, Tema can become the leader in port businesses in West Africa by turning it into a smart city with technology being the driving force.

“There must be the collaboration between TDC Development Company, TMA, companies and even the citizenry to transform Tema into a smart city, Dubai used to be a desert which was transformed into what is there today,” he said.

In his estimation, until that is done it would be difficult for any meaningful development and transformation to occur adding that whereas in some places, mayors were very important and could achieve a lot, in Ghana due to the political nature of MCEs appointments, it was difficult for them to achieve much on their own.

According to Dr. Kofi Kludjeson Tema is a wealthy city on its own, it has the biggest harbour in the country, a well-planned city, industries, a majority of quality workers in Ghana, the Greenwich among others, but currently, there is nothing to talk about Tema and attract people here, Tema must be revived for people to visit the place,” he reiterated.

The President of Celltel Networks Limited disclosed that his outfit was engaging authorities on how best to transform Tema into a smart city, saying the very old building could be redesigned into modern ones, while every home must have the provision of Wi-Fi and other modern items.

The CEelltel President added that the need to have such technological provisions in homes and industries could not be over-emphasized as it would aid productivity, education, health and other aspects of life and the economy of Tema and Ghana as a whole.

Rev. Dr Samuel Worlanyo Mensah, executive director for the center of greater impact Africa, on his part, noted that there was a need for Ghana to concentrate more on promoting the digital economy as many countries were generating a lot of revenue from it.

Dr. Worlanyo, who’s also an economist underscored the need for a comprehensive plan for digital development, which he said be the catalyst for the country to catch up with the rest of the world.

With the high unemployment rate among the youth, Dr Worlanyo said the employment structure within the technological environment was huge and it could therefore be harnessed to solve the country’s developmental challenges.