Founder of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Dr Lawrence Tetteh, has said some women send him nude photos and videos despite knowing he is a pastor.

The international evangelist disclosed that his personal social media pages and groups are sometimes spammed with naked photos and videos of women seeking his attention.

Dr Tetteh told Anthony Dzamefe on Fathers’ Day Out show that he cannot stop these disobedient ladies from misbehaving, so he has trained himself to be disciplined enough to delete and block people who send him such graphics.

“I think you must decide what you want. Do I get naked pictures and videos on my phone? Yes. Do people send me profane videos? Yes,” he answered.

Dr Tetteh said this as an answer to how he filters the messages he receives on social media daily.

“I am on many platforms. Some enhance your spirit, and some don’t. When you wake up and see it, you delete it straight away. I have more deleted and blocked people on my phone than normal people,” he said.

