Reverend Dr Lawrence Tetteh, Founder and President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, has explained why the Ga people, occupants of Ghana’s capital, Accra, are mostly poor.

Rev Tetteh made the assertion in a live radio session on Accra-based Okay FM, linking the suffering of the Ga people to their rejection of Jehovah and acceptance of smaller gods.

Being a Ga himself and well versed in the history of the Ga people, Dr Tetteh asserted that the tribe’s love for Jehovah was evident during their capture in Dahomey, an ancient African kingdom that existed from about 1600 until 1904.

It was a stage in the life of Gas when they resisted duress by their captors to worship smaller gods as the “ancestors insisted on having a God who reigns above all.”

“But, the Gas have now rejected that God and are focusing on lesser gods hence the reason for their poverty and suffering when they are supposed to be among the richest people in the country, living comfortably,” he stated.

Dr Tetteh recounted a time when the youth of Jamestown were angry at him for attributing their suffering to the rejection of God and acceptance of lesser gods, noting, however that his assertion was later affirmed by a Chief Priest in the area.

Watch Rev Lawrence Tetteh make his assertions in the video below: