Brother of Jordan Ayew, Rahim Ayew has justified his comment on why his brother deserves to be the next Black Stars captain.

The FC Europa striker in an exclusive interview Kobby Stonne on Adom TV said the Crystal Palace forward deserved to be named the next Ghana skipper following his brilliant season with the Eagles.

Jordan scooped three end-of-the-season awards at Eagles’ gala night.

Ayew, who scored nine goals this season, bagged the Player of the Season, plus Players’ Player of the Season as well as Goal of the Season awards.

“What I know personally, apart from Dede [Andre Ayew] and Jonathan Mensah, I think Jordan should be the next captain because he has been there for long, but the coach has the power to decide.

“However, I feel he deserves to be the assistant captain for now, because he has the character and he is a leader as well,” Rahim said.

Rahim’s statement has not gone down well with many Ghanaian football fans with many asking if the national team is a family property.

READ ALSO

However, Rahim speaking on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM justified his comment.

“He [Jordan Ayew] has been in the Black Stars for a very long time. I made my debut in 2009 and I have not been able to play again,” he said.

“I said when Jonathan and the likes are not around, Jordan must be made the next captain.

“Jordan has the qualities of a leader. He is a guy of few words but he has everything as a leader.

“Jordan is a different player compared to Andre Ayew but within the family, we don’t do comparison.

“I stand by what I said. Jordan deserves to be the next Black Stars captain. He has proven it and moving forward, that must be the way to go,” Rahim, who plays in Gibraltar added.

Jordan made his Black Stars debut in 2010 against Swaziland. He has since played 61 games and scored 17 goals.