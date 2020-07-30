Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has reiterated an earlier statement that by implementing the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, the Akufo-Addo regime had outperformed previous governments including that of Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

Prior to the implementation of the free second cycle education, a section of the Ghanaian people expressed skepticism with some describing it as undoable.

The scepticism, however, didn’t stop the administration from rolling out the policy, in its first year after taking office.

Speaking at a ceremony to officially hand over 100 buses to some senior high schools in the northern sector of the country Thursday morning, Dr Opoku Prempeh said he was convinced the Akufo-Addo government had performed better than any other administration in the history of the country in the educational sector.

Speaking at the same event, vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said the busses were to manage administrative challenges heads of various Senior High Schools are grappling with.