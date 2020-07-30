The COVID-19 National Trust Fund has distributed 10 Nissan Hardbody Pickups along with 100 Public Address (PA) systems to the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).

The items, according to the Fund are to support the Commission’s educational activities, especially fighting the stigma associated with Covid-19 pandemic.

Apart from the Nissan Hardbody Pickups, 50 PA systems, 100 mega phones, four graphic design and production equipment as well as 10 laptops all worth Ghc2.5m were also donated.

The Fund also gave the NCCE funding for fuel and other support activities.

The Chairperson of the Trustees of the Trust, Justice (Rtd) Sophia Abena Akuffo, said the Board of Trustees saw the importance of education on the pandemic as a vaccine for COVID-19, hence the support.

She explained that since Ghana’s case count of COVID-19 kept rising, there was the need to step up education on the pandemic, noting that the NCCE was the best entity to help in this regard.

She said stigmatization had become a major concern in the fight against coronavirus and the NCCE was therefore tasked to step up awareness on this.

Justice Sophia Akuffo also appealed for more donations, stressing that anytime the Trust took funds to undertake such duties, the funds get depleted hence the need for for more support from donors.

The Trust Fund has distributed assorted medical equipment and other items to various institutions across the country.

The Chairperson of NCCE, Josephine Nkrumah thanked the COVID-19 National Trust Fund and pledged that the equipment will be put to good use in order to accomplish the purpose for which they were given.