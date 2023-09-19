Founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has dropped some prophecies about the 2024 presidential elections.

During his sermon on Sunday, September 17, 2023, he suggested that, the outcome of the 2024 elections had already been determined in the spiritual realm.

The controversial man of God said “the event has already occurred. It is akin to watching a replay of a football match that has already been played”.

“I will be concluding our service early today because I have a special task to perform for someone after church, and that someone is the next president of Ghana. Therefore, I need to get home promptly to carry out this action for the individual (the future president)” he added.

On the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries scheduled for November 4, 2023, Prophet Owusu Bempah implied that, he knows who will emerge flagbearer.

