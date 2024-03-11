Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has called on party members in the Greater Accra Region to maintain a high level of vigilance in this year’s general elections.

The former President said NDC’s loss in the 2020 elections due to certain irregularities at the polling station which made them challenge the results at the Supreme Court.

While addressing NDC executives and key stakeholders during his ‘Building Ghana Tour’ in Accra, Mahama stressed the importance of fortifying efforts to secure victory in the 2024 elections.

“One of the key things in this election is vigilance, we can do all the campaigning we want, but if we are not vigilant on the day, and we don’t cover every single polling station with eagles’ eyes. You can do all the beautiful things you can, razzmatazz and in the end, you don’t achieve the target you want” the NDC leader said.

He urged executives to meticulously choose capable agents to represent the party during the polls.

“So Greater Accra Region, we want you to cover all the polling stations with the best party agents. The election directory, you are aware, is conducting some exercises. They’ve been conducting exams for election directors in their constituencies and the regions because we need the best people who understand the electoral system to be able to monitor the elections in the region. We should not be sentimental with these appointments and appoint the right people,” he advised.

