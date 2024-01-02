Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu constituency, Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa, has taken an active step towards the restoration of Mepe St. Kizito Senior Technical School by spearheading a renovation project.

The school recently functioned as a temporary shelter for approximately 1,500 individuals affected by the VRA-induced floods until their recent relocation.

The MP’s office has taken full responsibility for the painting project, which encompasses the complete overhaul of the school’s premises, covering interior and exterior spaces such as dormitories, administrative offices, laboratories, classrooms, and staff facilities.

This intervention marks the subsequent phase of the efforts aimed at preparing the school for the imminent resumption of academic activities.

Prior to the painting initiative, Ablakwa’s office had sponsored the fumigation of the school premises and facilitated ground works to enhance the school environment.

In a post, the MP assured his commitment to salvaging Mepe St. Kizito, emphasizing that the office is dedicated to implementing all necessary measures to restore the school infrastructure and ensure a conducive environment for teaching and learning.