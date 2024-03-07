The Mepe Development Association (MDA) has issued a scathing statement expressing deep disappointment with the Government of Ghana and President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo for what it perceives as a lack of adequate response to the devastating Akosombo Dam flood disaster.

In an official statement released by the MDA and signed by Fabian Mawulenu Kojo, Chairman of the MDA, it criticized the government’s silence on the plight of over 40,000 displaced persons affected by the flood disaster during the 2024 State of the Nation Address.

The association described the president’s conduct as “the highest form of insensitivity and dereliction of duty” towards the affected communities.

According to the MDA, despite promises made by the state and its agencies four months ago, the affected communities, particularly those in the Lower Volta region, have been left to fend for themselves.

Many have tragically lost their lives, and thousands remain traumatized and homeless.

The MDA also expressed disappointment in the lack of action from the inter-ministerial committee chaired by the Chief of Staff, which has failed to visit the affected communities or engage with local leaders to assess the impact of the disaster and plan a way forward.

Furthermore, the association highlighted the inadequate support from the government and the delay in disbursing funds allocated for disaster recovery.

Despite announcements of significant financial aid, including pledges from the World Bank and the government’s budget allocations, the Mepe Traditional Area, at the heart of the disaster, has yet to receive any substantial assistance.

The statement also criticized specific government officials, including the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Adutwum, and the Deputy Director-General of NADMO, Mr. Seji Saji, for their apparent lack of involvement in relocation efforts and disaster management.

The MDA emphasized the urgent need for accountability and action from the government to support the resettlement of flood victims, restore livelihoods, and reconstruct infrastructure in the affected communities.

In conclusion, the association called on President Akufo-Addo and the inter-ministerial committee to address the plight of the affected communities without further delay.

The MDA warned that the patience of the people has been stretched to its limit, demanding immediate action to alleviate their suffering.