The Ministry of Works and Housing has opened its doors for private proposals for the completion and operationalisation of the Saglemi Affordable Housing Project.

The Ministry has set the deadline and evaluation for the submission of proposals is from July 9 to 15, 2024.

The sector Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah disclosed this during a media briefing on Wednesday.

Mr Nkrumah was optimistic a private partner will be found by August 30, 2024, acknowledging the urgency to address the housing needs of the people.

“If you have a housing deficit of 1.8 million that we are trying to reduce as the years go by, already, there are about 40,000 units that we deliver yearly as a country and it is not enough to close the gap so if all of these projects keep hanging out there, it will even deter future projects from being embarked upon, and that is why we take advantage of this opportunity to reverse this trend,” he said.

He expressed concerns over successive government abandoning projects of their predecessors as he pledged the dedication of the incumbent to change the narrative with the completion of the project which commenced in 2012 but has suffered setbacks.

“Ghanaians want the phenomenon of uncompleted or abandoned mass housing projects to end. Today, some of the projects from the Kufuor era are still uncompleted and hanging and this one [Saglemi] is still yet to be completed and adds to the narrative that we don’t finish projects when we start,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Minister has assured the public that the procedures of engagement will be conducted transparently to eradicate any suspicion of corruption.

