A man believed to be in his 40s has died after allegedly drinking paint and weedicide after his wife threatened to divorce him.

The deceased has been identified as Kweku Mensah popularly known as Allee, a professional mason.

This unfortunate incident occurred at Assin Bosomadwe in the Assin South District of the Central Region.

Kasapa News reported that, Allee for some time now appeared troubled after his wife demanded a divorce over constant quarrels.

On Tuesday evening, there was a scream for help from his room and neighbours found him lying conscious while foaming.

A container believed to be a weedicide called quart and paint were found beside him.

He was rushed to the Abura Dunkwa Government Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body has been deposited at the mortuary.

The case was reported at the Abura Dunkwa Police station and an investigation is underway.

