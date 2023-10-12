A yet-to-be-identified Chinese national has been found dead at Asutaure in the Shai Osuduku district of the Greater Accra region.

The lifeless body was found after the spillage of the Kpong dam.

The Assemblyman of the area, Jonathan Kwablah, revealed in an interview with Adom News that the deceased is believed to be in his late 40s.

He suspects the deceased was fishing when he was swept away by the water.

Mr Kwablah said the body was already decomposing when it was discovered by the dam.

The Volta River Authority (VRA) in the past days has embarked on a controlled spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams.

This is due to the consistent rise in the water level in the two dams as a result of continuous rains.

The overflow of water from the Akosombo dam has led to the displacement of hundreds of people in Mepe, Battor and other parts of the Volta region.

