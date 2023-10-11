The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has warned there could be a third phase spillage of the Akosombo dam in the coming days.

This, according to the NADMO Director-General, Nana Agyemang Prempeh is because of the consistent rise in the water level due to continuous rainfall in the area.

He disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday while reacting to the spillage of the dam which has flooded parts of the Volta region and has left hundreds of residents stranded.

“The spillage is usually done once, which is the first phase, but this time around, we had to commence the first two yesterday due to the rise in the water level due to the frequent rain so we should just pray there are no more rains; otherwise, we will embark on the third phase of the spillage,” he said.

Director-General for National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh

Currently, more than 500 households in Mepe, Battor and other areas of North Tongu are counting their losses after the communities were flooded.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has cut power supply to parts of the region over safety reasons.

In addition, there are complaints about a lack of clear communication from the Volta River Authority (VRA), prior to the dam spillage.

But, the NADMO boss dismissed the claims, stating residents were duly notified.

He explained that, there was a prolonged publicity and sensitisation in the communities prior to the spillage.

The NADMO boss assured that, in collaboration with the VRA, they are formulating a plan to bring respite to the affected residents.

Residents in the meantime are moving to higher ground to escape the rising waters.

